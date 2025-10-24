Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment former police officer speeds down road in footage filmed by his own sister

Ex-police officer filmed speeding at 166mph down busy road
  • An ex-police officer, Petar Krtinic, was filmed driving at speeds exceeding 150mph on the A421 in Bedfordshire during wet conditions.
  • Videos uploaded by his sister on social media showed him reaching 166mph, with her commenting on the car's acceleration.
  • Krtinic, 23, from Bedford, received a 12-month driving ban, a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours of unpaid work at Luton Magistrates' Court.
  • He had resigned from Bedfordshire Police in September 2024 while facing a misconduct hearing for a separate incident, with the force stating he would have been dismissed.
In full

