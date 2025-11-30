Man inside public toilet fights off bear
- A 69-year-old security guard suffered minor leg injuries after fighting off a bear that attacked him in a public toilet in Japan's Gunma Prefecture.
- This incident is part of a record-breaking surge in bear encounters across Japan, including a previous attack in a local grocery store last month.
- Since April, 13 people have been killed and 220 injured by bears, marking the highest tolls on record, with sightings topping 100 this year.
- In response, Japan's military has been deployed to assist with traps, police have initiated culling campaigns, and riot police have been sent to northern prefectures.
- Insurance companies are introducing new products to cover bear-related risks for businesses and travellers, citing climate change and shifting habitats.