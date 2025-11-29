Man mauled by bear in Japan while using public toilet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man was attacked by a bear in Japan while using a public toilet, local media reported on Friday, in the latest incident in a spate of record-breaking encounters across the country.

The 69-year-old security guard was mauled by a bear in the Gunma Prefecture, near Numata railway station, north of Tokyo, on Friday.

He sustained minor injuries to his leg after fighting the 1-1.5metre-tall bear, broadcaster NGK reported.

The security guard told the police said he saw the bear prying inside while exiting the public toilet. But he fell backwards when the animal launched an attack and fought it, kicking it with his legs.

The bear fled the scene while the man suffered injuries on his right leg. He fled to the nearby police post to report the incident.

The bathroom encounter came barely a month after another bear wandered into a grocery store in the same area, reportedly attacking someone in the car park before pinning a customer to the ground and tearing through food counters.

open image in gallery Bear bells are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop at Shirakawa-go, a popular tourist spot and one of Japan's UNESCO World Heritage sites, in Shirakawa village, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 15, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato ( REUTERS )

The bear, about 1.4 metres-tall, rummaged through the shop’s fish and sushi displays before trampling a pile of avocados in the fruit aisle.

Since April, 13 people have been killed in bear attacks — the highest toll on record. Bear sightings this year have topped 100, compared with around 35 last year. Across Japan, a record 220 people have been injured by bears since April, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Two-thirds of this year’s fatalities have occurred in Akita and Iwate prefectures, where Japan’s military was deployed this week to help set and inspect traps after urgent requests from local authorities overwhelmed by incidents. Police have also launched a culling campaign after amended rules permitted them to use rifles to kill the animals.

open image in gallery Visitors take souvenir photos next to a bear warning sign at Shirakawa-go, a popular tourist spot and one of Japan's UNESCO World Heritage sites, in Shirakawa village, Gifu Prefecture, Japan ( REUTERS )

Riot police trained to use firearms against militants have additionally been sent to northern prefectures to assist local law enforcement in managing the surge in attacks, according to reports.

The rise in incidents has also pushed insurers to roll out new products targeting bear-related risks.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance said on Friday it will introduce coverage for businesses affected by bear intrusions, aimed at hotel and leisure operators and covering lost revenue as well as the cost of strengthening safety measures.

A subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings is offering support to local governments for emergency bear-hunting operations, with fees starting at ¥300,000 (£1,470).

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance has added extra bear-attack protection to its travel policies, citing climate change and shifting habitats that have increased the risk of encounters in destinations such as Japan.