Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New DNA analysis uncovers Beachy Head Woman’s origins

Archaeologists make breakthrough on route of one of Britain’s longest Roman roads with ‘remarkable’ discovery
  • New DNA sequencing techniques have revealed that the Roman-era skeleton known as the "Beachy Head woman" likely originated in southern England.
  • This research overturns previous theories that suggested she had recent sub-Saharan ancestry or hailed from Cyprus.
  • Scientists used state-of-the-art DNA analysis to determine her genetic ancestry is most similar to other individuals from the local population of Roman-era Britain.
  • Forensic analysis indicates she was around 18 to 25 years old when she died, stood just over four foot nine inches tall, and likely had light skin, blue eyes, and fair hair.
  • Her bones also showed evidence of a healed leg wound and a diet rich in seafood, demonstrating the evolving nature of scientific understanding.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in