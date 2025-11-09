BBC boss Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary edit controversy
- Tim Davie has announced his decision to step down as the Director-General of the BBC.
- His departure will not be immediate, with plans for an "orderly transition" to a successor over the coming months.
- The decision follows recent concerns regarding impartiality at the corporation, including the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump in a Panorama episode.
- Davie stated that the "intense personal and professional demands" of the role and the "current debate around BBC News" contributed to his decision.
- BBC Chairman Samir Shah expressed regret at Davie's departure, acknowledging his five years of "outstanding" leadership and the pressures he faced.