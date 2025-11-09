Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC boss Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary edit controversy

BBC Director General Tim Davie speaks at the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) annual conference at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on November 22, 2022
BBC Director General Tim Davie speaks at the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) annual conference at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on November 22, 2022 (AFP/Getty)
  • Tim Davie has announced his decision to step down as the Director-General of the BBC.
  • His departure will not be immediate, with plans for an "orderly transition" to a successor over the coming months.
  • The decision follows recent concerns regarding impartiality at the corporation, including the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump in a Panorama episode.
  • Davie stated that the "intense personal and professional demands" of the role and the "current debate around BBC News" contributed to his decision.
  • BBC Chairman Samir Shah expressed regret at Davie's departure, acknowledging his five years of "outstanding" leadership and the pressures he faced.
