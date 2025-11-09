BBC director general Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary controversy

NewsUKHome NewsBBC director general Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary controversyAlex CroftSunday 09 November 2025 13:07 ESTCommentsBBC director general Tim Davie has resigned following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US president Donald Trump.This is a breaking news story, more to follow...Join our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
