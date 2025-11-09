Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC director general Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary controversy

Alex Croft
Sunday 09 November 2025 13:07 EST
BBC director general Tim Davie has resigned following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US president Donald Trump.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

