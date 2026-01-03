BBC pays compensation to Israeli family after October 7 attack
- The BBC has paid £28,000 in compensation to an Israeli family after a film crew entered their destroyed home without permission following the October 7 attack.
- The Horenstein family, from Netiv HaAsara, reported that a BBC team, reportedly led by senior correspondent Jeremy Bowen, filmed inside their property, capturing personal items.
- Tzeela Horenstein described the crew's intrusion as a further violation after Hamas terrorists had attacked their village and home, stating it felt like everything under their control had been taken.
- BBC News issued a written apology and paid the compensation after legal proceedings were initiated in Israel.
- The October 7 2023 attack by Hamas-led militants resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, mostly civilians, and 251 abductions.