Why potholes could scupper the Bayeux Tapestry’s controversial move to the UK
- French conservationists have launched a legal challenge against plans to loan the Bayeux Tapestry to the British Museum, citing concerns over potential damage during transport.
- Experts warn that vibrations and shocks from poor road conditions, including potholes, could risk tearing the fragile 11th-century tapestry.
- The 70-metre-long medieval relic, insured for £800m, is considered highly vulnerable to damage such as tearing and stitch loss during its journey.
- Renowned British painter David Hockney has previously condemned the proposed move as 'madness' and 'too big a risk' for the priceless artefact.
- A petition opposing the tapestry's loan to the UK has garnered over 77,000 signatures, despite the British Museum's assurance of its conservation team's expertise.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks