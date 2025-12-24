Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Banksy work appears on side of building

  • Banksy has claimed ownership of a new mural in Bayswater, London, depicting children in beanies and boots pointing skyward, marking his first confirmed public artwork since September.
  • The elusive artist is also believed to be behind a similar mural near Centre Point tower, around three miles away in central London, and has recently created other pieces across London, including elephants, pelicans, and a rhino.
  • Many of Banksy's public artworks, such as the Finsbury Park tree mural and the Birmingham reindeer, have faced vandalism and often require protection or relocation due to their fleeting nature.
  • However, several of Banksy’s famed rat stencils still exist in the capital, and past works scatter the Bristol harbourside where his career began.
  • His extensive body of work spans globally, with notable installations like Dismaland, the Walled Off Hotel, and a series of solidarity murals created in war-torn Ukraine in 2022.
