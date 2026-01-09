Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Major incident’ declared after fire breaks out at industrial estate

Balloo Way in Bangor, Co Down, where the fire broke out
Balloo Way in Bangor, Co Down, where the fire broke out (Google Maps)
  • A major fire broke out at an industrial estate in Bangor, Northern Ireland, on Friday afternoon.
  • Emergency services, including eight fire crews from five stations, responded to the blaze near Balloo Way, which was reported to be at a car dealership.
  • Thick grey smoke billowed over the Co Down city, leading police to advise the public to avoid the area and keep windows closed.
  • The roof of a building was engulfed in flames, and although the cause was not immediately confirmed, a boiler explosion was speculated.
  • By Friday evening, the fire appeared to be under control, with local politicians describing it as a 'major incident' in a 'central location'.
