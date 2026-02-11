Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer accused by Badenoch of ‘stuffing government with paedophile apologists’

Badenoch accuses PM of 'stuffing government with paedophile apologists' amid Lord Doyle row
  • Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir Starmer of appointing "hypocrites and paedophile apologists" to government during Prime Minister’s Questions.
  • She referenced Sir Keir's former communications chief, Lord Matthew Doyle, who had the Labour whip removed for campaigning for a councillor convicted of possessing indecent images of children.
  • Lord Doyle, who apologised for his 2017 actions, is now facing calls to lose his peerage, including from Labour Party chair Anna Turley.
  • The Prime Minister responded by defending his own leadership and criticising Sir Keir for being "too weak" to remove Liz Truss from her party, contrasting it with his own actions.
  • Sir Keir is reportedly planning further changes to his No 10 operation, with top civil servant Sir Chris Wormald rumoured to be departing.
