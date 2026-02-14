Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The singer who represents America better than Trump, according to new poll

Over 128M People Tuned In For Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show...
  • A recent Yahoo/YouGov poll revealed that 42 percent of U.S. adults believe Bad Bunny better represents America than the U.S. president, who received 39 percent.
  • The poll, conducted between 9-12 February with 1,700 Americans, followed the U.S. president's criticism of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as "one of the worst, EVER!".
  • Bad Bunny's historic performance, watched by over 128 million, marked the first time a Super Bowl headliner performed primarily in Spanish, celebrating his Puerto Rican heritage.
  • Approximately 44 percent of U.S. adults approved of the performance, while 35 percent disapproved, with opinions largely split along party lines (78 percent Democrat favorability vs. 12 percent Republican).
  • Despite conservative backlash and an alternative "All-American Halftime Show" organized by Turning Point USA, Bad Bunny's set included a message stating, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."
