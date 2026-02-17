Ancient bacteria discovered in a cave found to be resistant to 10 antibiotics
- Scientists have discovered 5,000-year-old bacteria, Psychrobacter SC65A.3, frozen in an ancient underground ice cave in Romania.
- This ancient bacterial strain has shown resistance to 10 different modern antibiotics, including those used for serious infections.
- Researchers warn that if melting ice releases these microorganisms, their resistance genes could spread, exacerbating the global challenge of antibiotic resistance.
- Conversely, the bacteria also produce unique enzymes and antimicrobial compounds that could inspire the development of new antibiotics and biotechnological innovations.
- The study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, involved drilling a 25-metre ice core and sequencing the bacteria's genome to understand its survival mechanisms and resistance.
