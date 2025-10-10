Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch as Hugo the feisty baby pygmy hippo keeps mom on her toes

Video Player Placeholder
Up close and personal with Hugo the fiesty baby pygmy hippo keeping mom on her toes
  • Hugo, a new pygmy hippo at John Ball Zoo in Michigan, was filmed playfully interacting with his mother and curiously inspecting a camera.
  • Born on 3 September to parents Penelope and Jahari, Hugo is the first pygmy hippo to be born at the zoo.
  • He weighed 11 pounds at birth and was named Hugo following a public naming contest.
  • The adorable footage captures his antics, including snapping at his mother and approaching the camera after a splash.
  • Watch the video in full above.
