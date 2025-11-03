Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police investigate baby’s death in ‘unbelievably awful’ dog attack

A local councillor described the incident in Rogiet in Wales as ‘unbelievably awful’
A local councillor described the incident in Rogiet in Wales as ‘unbelievably awful’ (PA)
  • A nine-month-old baby has died after being attacked by a dog in Rogiet, Wales.
  • Gwent Police and paramedics were called to an address in Crossway at 6pm on Sunday following reports of the incident.
  • The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, and the dog involved has since been seized by authorities.
  • Local councillor Peter Strong described the community as being “in shock” and “mourning” over the “unbelievably awful” event.
  • Residents, including Katherine Close from the Rogiet Community Junction cafe, expressed heartbreak and a profound sense of disbelief at the tragedy.
