AWS outage also impacted internet-enabled beds

Expert on how Amazon Web Services outage caused major disruptions around the world
  • A significant Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage led to widespread internet disruptions, affecting major platforms such as Snapchat, Duolingo, and Roblox.
  • The technical issues also impacted Eight Sleep, a company that produces internet-enabled mattresses, causing problems for its users.
  • Eight Sleep users reported being woken by their beds becoming uncomfortably warm or cold, or being unable to adjust their beds from an incline, due to a lack of connection to online services.
  • Matteo Franceschetti, Eight Sleep's chief executive, issued an apology for the disruption to users' sleep and committed to making the Pod experience more resilient to outages.
  • The incident sparked commentary questioning the practicality and necessity of internet-connected beds that depend on online services for their core functions.
