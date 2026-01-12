Video shows the autistic Barbie doll launched as Mattel champions diversity
- Mattel has launched the world's first autistic Barbie doll, featuring sensory-sensitive design elements.
- The doll includes a gaze subtly directed to the side, reflecting how some autistic individuals may avoid direct eye contact.
- It also has fully bendable elbows and wrists, allowing for repetitive movements such as hand flapping, which some use to process sensory information or express excitement.
- These specific features were chosen to help more children see themselves represented in Barbie by mirroring experiences common among some autistic people.
- Ellie Middleton, an autistic and ADHD advocate, described her reaction to meeting the doll as 'very emotional'.