Climber faces manslaughter trial after girlfriend froze to death on mountain

Grossglockner is Austria's highest peak
Grossglockner is Austria's highest peak (AFP via Getty Images)
  • An Alpine climber, Thomas Plamberger, is on trial in Austria for negligent manslaughter after his girlfriend, Kerstin Gurtner, froze to death on Grossglockner mountain.
  • Gurtner, 33, was left exhausted, hypothermic, and disoriented 50m from the summit in -8C temperatures, with wind making it feel like -20C.
  • Prosecutors allege Plamberger, who was the more experienced climber and planned the expedition, made nine key mistakes, including poor planning, using unsuitable equipment, and failing to contact search teams.
  • Plamberger reportedly left Gurtner at 2 m to descend for help, returning six-and-a-half hours later to find her dead.
  • He denies wrongdoing, with his lawyer saying that Gurtner's death was a “tragic accident” and disputing parts of the prosecution's timeline; if found guilty, Plamberger could face up to three years in prison.
