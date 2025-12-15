Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israeli PM Netanyahu hits out at Albanese after Bondi Beach attack

Netanyahu says he warned Australian PM of antisemitism four months before Bondi Beach attack
  • An antisemitic terrorist attack took place at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, 14 December 2025.
  • Two gunmen opened fire on a crowd celebrating Hanukkah at an event called 'Chanukah by the Sea' near a children’s park.
  • At least 15 people were killed in the attack.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he had sent a letter to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese four months prior, warning that Australia's policy was promoting antisemitism.
  • Netanyahu accused the Australian government of doing 'nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism' and failing to 'curb the cancer cells' in the country.
