How Aung San Suu Kyi spent 20 years locked up – and what her future holds
- Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's democracy icon, has now spent a cumulative 20 years in detention, marking a significant milestone in her ongoing struggle against military rule.
- Her son, Kim Aris, highlighted that the 80-year-old remains in total isolation in prison and called for her release as a crucial step towards bringing peace to the nation.
- Suu Kyi's periods of incarceration began in 1989, leading to her Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, with her most recent detention following the military coup in February 2021.
- Her international reputation was severely damaged in 2017 when she defended the military against genocide allegations concerning the Rohingya Muslims at The Hague.
- Pro-democracy groups and her son have expressed grave concerns over her health and the conditions of her confinement, urging concrete international measures for her and other political prisoners' release.