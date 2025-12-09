Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tesco issues urgent product recall for festive party food

Tesco has issued the product recall
Tesco has issued the product recall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
  • Tesco has issued a recall for its ‘Tesco 6 Aubergine Katsu Bao Buns' due to the potential presence of undeclared milk.
  • The undeclared milk poses a health risk to individuals with dairy allergies or intolerances.
  • Customers with an allergy or intolerance to milk are advised not to consume the product.
  • Affected products, with a use-by date up to and including 13 December, can be returned to any Tesco store for a full refund, with no receipt required.
  • The Food Standards Agency confirmed the recall, and Tesco has apologised for any inconvenience caused, stating no other products are affected by this specific issue.
