Man saved from crumbling building by police who pull him to safety

Police pull man from rubble of apartment building after explosion
  • Police officers rescued a man from the rubble of an exploded apartment building in Atlanta.
  • Body camera footage released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers climbing several floors to reach the individual on 18 November.
  • The man, found wedged between stairwells, was pulled to safety and taken to hospital in a stable condition.
  • The building manager, Integral Property Management, stated the explosion occurred during an "act of vandalism involving copper theft".
  • The apartment building was vacant and undergoing renovation at the time of the incident.
