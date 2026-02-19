Man guilty of owning XL bully that mauled pensioner to death in landmark case
- Ashley Warren, an aspiring rapper, has been found guilty of owning one of two XL bully dogs that fatally mauled 68-year-old Esther Martin in Jaywick, Essex.
- The attack occurred on 3 February 2024, just two days after the ban on XL bully dogs came into effect in England and Wales, marking the first fatal incident since the new law.
- Warren left Ms Martin, who had mobility issues and no experience with the breed, to care for the two adult XL bullies and eight puppies at his home while he travelled to London.
- The court heard Ms Martin suffered "dozens and dozens" of injuries, and Warren was found to have illegally owned the dog, Bear, without the required exemption certificate.
- Warren, who was also convicted of possessing a bladed article, has been granted conditional bail and is scheduled for sentencing on 1 April.
