Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man guilty of owning XL bully that mauled pensioner to death in landmark case

Moment Ashley Warren was arrested after XL bullies killed a woman
  • Ashley Warren, an aspiring rapper, has been found guilty of owning one of two XL bully dogs that fatally mauled 68-year-old Esther Martin in Jaywick, Essex.
  • The attack occurred on 3 February 2024, just two days after the ban on XL bully dogs came into effect in England and Wales, marking the first fatal incident since the new law.
  • Warren left Ms Martin, who had mobility issues and no experience with the breed, to care for the two adult XL bullies and eight puppies at his home while he travelled to London.
  • The court heard Ms Martin suffered "dozens and dozens" of injuries, and Warren was found to have illegally owned the dog, Bear, without the required exemption certificate.
  • Warren, who was also convicted of possessing a bladed article, has been granted conditional bail and is scheduled for sentencing on 1 April.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in