Melodee Buzzard’s mom arrested after girl’s body was reportedly found

Surveillance footage shows Ashlee Buzzard renting car with missing 9-year-old daughter
  • Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard, has been taken into custody following DNA test results.
  • Human remains found in Utah in early December have been confirmed to belong to Melodee Buzzard.
  • Melodee was initially reported missing on October 14 by the Lompoc Unified School District due to her prolonged absence.
  • Ashlee Buzzard had not cooperated with the investigation, failing to provide a verifiable explanation for her daughter's whereabouts.
  • The last confirmed sighting of Melodee was on October 9, near the Colorado-Utah border, during a multi-state road trip with her mother.
