Does exercise help arthritis? New study questions its effectiveness
- A new study suggests that physical activity may have little to no impact on alleviating the symptoms of osteoarthritis, questioning its "universal promotion" for individuals with the condition.
- Researchers in Germany, after analysing five reviews and 28 clinical trials involving almost 13,000 patients, concluded that evidence for exercise's effectiveness in osteoarthritis remains largely inconclusive, with effects being "negligible or short-lasting".
- This challenges current recommendations from bodies like the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the NHS, which advocate therapeutic exercise as a key non-pharmacological intervention for osteoarthritis.
- Other experts and Arthritis UK have expressed scepticism about the study's conclusions, citing the inclusion of small, low-quality studies and potential flaws in design and analysis.
- They reiterate that regular physical activity remains crucial for reducing joint pain, enhancing mobility and offering additional health benefits such as weight management, despite the new findings.
