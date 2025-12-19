Family’s heartbreaking tribute to ‘beautiful little soul’ killed in stabbing attack
- Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe was tragically stabbed to death in Weston-super-Mare on Monday night.
- Police were called to Lime Close where Aria had suffered a single stab wound.
- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with her murder and appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
- Aria's family paid heartfelt tributes, describing her as a "beautiful little soul" who was happy-go-lucky and full of joy.
- Her father, Tom Thorpe, expressed profound grief, recalling her "wacky ways" and the happiness she brought to their lives.