Nine-year-old girl died from single stab wound, inquest told

Aria Thorpe died following an incident in Weston-super-Mare
Aria Thorpe died following an incident in Weston-super-Mare (Family Handout/PA)
  • Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe died from a single stab wound to her chest, an inquest heard.
  • She was stabbed at her home address in Lime Close on 15 December.
  • A 15-year-old boy has been charged with her murder and is due to stand trial in June.
  • Aria's father, Tom Thorpe, and her mother's family paid emotional tributes, describing her as a "brave, kind-hearted and beautiful innocent soul" who loved to sing and dance.
  • The coroner directed a full post-mortem report by 16 February and scheduled a review date for the inquest on 10 April, pending criminal proceedings.
