Deadly meteotsunami smashes into Argentina coast as beachgoers scramble
- A meteotsunami struck beaches in Santa Clara del Mar, Argentina, on Monday, resulting in one fatality and at least 35 injuries.
- The wall of water, reportedly up to 30ft high, surprised sunbathers as it surged onto the coast.
- Yair Manno, a 29-year-old man from Mar del Plata on holiday, was killed after being swept out to sea and hitting his head on rocks.
- Meteotsunamis are caused by sudden atmospheric pressure changes, distinguishing them from traditional tsunamis triggered by earthquakes.