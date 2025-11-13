Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

CCTV shows moment train derails in Argentina, injuring 19 passengers

Argentina trail derailment which injured 19 caught on camera
  • A passenger train derailed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday, 11 November.
  • At least 19 people were injured in the incident, which was captured on CCTV footage.
  • Emergency services promptly responded, evacuating the train and providing medical assistance.
  • Nine of the injured passengers were transported to hospital, while others received treatment at the scene.
  • The derailment resulted in the closure of the Sarmiento line for several hours, causing widespread travel delays across the capital.
