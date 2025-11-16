Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge Argentina explosion seen from air in dramatic video

Plane passenger films huge explosion ripping through Argentina industrial park
  • A powerful explosion and subsequent large fire occurred at an industrial complex in Argentina's Buenos Aires province on Saturday, 15 November.
  • The incident, which took place in Carlos Spegazzini, an area known for petrochemical operations, resulted in over 20 injuries.
  • Several buildings were damaged by the blaze, which generated huge clouds of smoke visible from an aeroplane.
  • Dozens of fire crews were deployed to control the fire.
  • The industrial complex is located approximately 15 kilometres from Ezeiza Airport.
