Huge Argentina explosion seen from air in dramatic video
- A powerful explosion and subsequent large fire occurred at an industrial complex in Argentina's Buenos Aires province on Saturday, 15 November.
- The incident, which took place in Carlos Spegazzini, an area known for petrochemical operations, resulted in over 20 injuries.
- Several buildings were damaged by the blaze, which generated huge clouds of smoke visible from an aeroplane.
- Dozens of fire crews were deployed to control the fire.
- The industrial complex is located approximately 15 kilometres from Ezeiza Airport.