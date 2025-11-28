Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Archaeologists make groundbreaking discovery about Stonehenge

Mystery of Stonehenge deepens after ‘jaw-dropping’ discovery
  • A new study indicates that the recently discovered Durrington pit circle near Stonehenge was constructed by humans, rather than being a natural formation.
  • The extensive arrangement of 20 pits surrounding Durrington Walls henge is now considered a large and unique Neolithic pit structure.
  • Archaeologists employed novel scientific techniques, including electrical resistance tomography, radar, magnetometry and sedDNA analysis, to investigate the pits.
  • Repeating patterns in the soil across the site provided crucial evidence supporting human involvement in the creation of the pits.
  • Professor Vincent Gaffney, who led the analysis, described the pits as an “extraordinary structure” likely built during the late Neolithic period, representing a significant monument.
