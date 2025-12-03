Trump gives update on ‘Arc de Trump’ plan that sparked outrage
- President Donald Trump says plans for an Arc de Triomphe-style monument in Washington, D.C. are moving forward as he told reporters, “We’re doing arch.”
- Trump has said the arch, dubbed “Arc de Trump” by some, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States next year.
- The cost of the arch could reach $100 million, with Trump reportedly favoring a large gold and white design, Axios reported.
- The proposed monument has drawn criticism, with some comparing it to the McDonald's logo and politicians questioning the focus on such projects over other issues.
- This initiative follows other controversial renovation projects, including a $350 million ballroom, where Trump allegedly instructed construction crews to disregard permitting and zoning requirements.