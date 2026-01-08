Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major change to credit card used by 12 million people

The card is known for its intuitive features and other perks for consumers
The card is known for its intuitive features and other perks for consumers (Getty Images)
  • The Apple Card, used by 12 million people, will transition its issuing partner from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan.
  • The change is expected to be completed in approximately two years, during which existing cardholders can continue to use their cards as normal.
  • Key features of the Apple Card, such as 3% cashback on purchases and the high-yield savings account, will remain unchanged for now.
  • Mastercard will continue to serve as the payment network for the Apple Card, ensuring global acceptance and benefits for users.
  • Apple said additional details about the transition will be shared with Apple Card users as the transition date approaches.
