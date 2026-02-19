Who is Antonia Romeo? Starmer appoints new cabinet secretary and Civil Service chief
- Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Dame Antonia Romeo as the new Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service.
- Dame Antonia, previously the permanent secretary of the Home Office, makes history as the first woman to hold this prestigious role.
- She succeeds Sir Chris Wormald, who resigned last week following a series of scandals and criticism regarding a 'boys' club' culture in Downing Street.
- The appointment comes despite previous allegations of bullying during her tenure as consul-general in New York in 2017, from which she was cleared by the Cabinet Office.
- The Prime Minister praised Dame Antonia's 'professionalism and determination to get things done,' citing her 25-year record of public service.
