Anthony Joshua’s driver charged in connection with fatal Nigeria crash

Friend of Latif Ayodele who was killed in Anthony Joshua crash pays tribute
  • Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash in Nigeria, which tragically killed two of his friends.
  • The incident occurred on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, where the boxer was rescued from a mangled SUV with minor injuries.
  • His driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, has been charged in connection with the fatal collision.
  • Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, 2 January.
  • Joshua is a 36-year-old former British two-time world heavyweight boxing champion.
