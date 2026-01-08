Man ‘repeatedly’ stabbed soldier outside his barracks in Kent
- Anthony Esan, 25, has admitted to the attempted murder of Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton outside Brompton Barracks in Chatham, Kent.
- The incident occurred on July 23, 2024, when Esan repeatedly stabbed Lt Col Teeton, who was in uniform, before fleeing on a moped.
- Esan pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of two bladed weapons during an appearance at Maidstone Crown Court via video-link from Broadmoor Hospital.
- Lt Col Teeton sustained serious injuries in the attack and was present in court to hear the guilty pleas.
- Esan, of Rochester, is scheduled to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court between February 9 and 11, following previous delays for mental health investigations.