Labour selects by-election candidate after blocking Andy Burnham
- Labour has selected Manchester city councillor Angeliki Stogia as its candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election.
- The selection follows the controversial decision to prevent Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing, sparking anger among Labour backbenchers.
- Critics accuse Sir Keir Starmer and his allies of blocking Burnham for factional reasons, fearing a leadership challenge.
- The by-election, scheduled for 26 February, is seen as a crucial test for Labour, with Reform UK, the Green Party, and Liberal Democrats also fielding candidates.
- Despondent Labour MPs are reportedly reluctant to campaign, and some believe the by-election has brought forward the timetable for a potential leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.
