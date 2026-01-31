Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour selects by-election candidate after blocking Andy Burnham

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was blocked from standing in the by-election (PA)
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was blocked from standing in the by-election (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Labour has selected Manchester city councillor Angeliki Stogia as its candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • The selection follows the controversial decision to prevent Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing, sparking anger among Labour backbenchers.
  • Critics accuse Sir Keir Starmer and his allies of blocking Burnham for factional reasons, fearing a leadership challenge.
  • The by-election, scheduled for 26 February, is seen as a crucial test for Labour, with Reform UK, the Green Party, and Liberal Democrats also fielding candidates.
  • Despondent Labour MPs are reportedly reluctant to campaign, and some believe the by-election has brought forward the timetable for a potential leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.
