Former England striker Andy Carroll denies breaching non-molestation order
- Former England footballer Andy Carroll is facing trial after indicating a not guilty plea to breaching a non-molestation order.
- Carroll, who previously played for Newcastle and Liverpool, entered his plea at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
- The 37-year-old, currently with Dagenham & Redbridge, opted for a trial at a Crown Court rather than a magistrates' court.
- He was granted bail and is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
- Carroll played nine matches for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring two goals.
