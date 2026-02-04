Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former England striker Andy Carroll denies breaching non-molestation order

Sam Hall
Andy Carroll appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, Essex on Wednesday
Andy Carroll appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, Essex on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)
  • Former England footballer Andy Carroll is facing trial after indicating a not guilty plea to breaching a non-molestation order.
  • Carroll, who previously played for Newcastle and Liverpool, entered his plea at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
  • The 37-year-old, currently with Dagenham & Redbridge, opted for a trial at a Crown Court rather than a magistrates' court.
  • He was granted bail and is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
  • Carroll played nine matches for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring two goals.
