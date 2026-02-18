Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More pressure piled on Andrew over his relationship with Epstein

Calls for King Charles to ‘answer what he knew’ about Andrew’s links to Epstein
  • Rachel Reeves stated that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "owes it to the victims" of Jeffrey Epstein to disclose what he knows about the treatment of young women and girls.
  • The Chancellor emphasised that Mountbatten-Windsor has "a lot of questions to answer" regarding his association with the convicted sex offender.
  • This call follows the release of US Department of Justice documents which reportedly showed Mountbatten-Windsor sharing confidential reports from his UK trade envoy role with Epstein.
  • Nigel Farage also suggested that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should "clearly" face a police investigation, noting that more questions have emerged since the files' release.
  • Separately, Robert Jenrick is expected to label net zero efforts a "distraction" for the Bank of England in his first major speech as Reform UK's Treasury spokesman.
