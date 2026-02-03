Andrew moves out of Royal Lodge amid latest Epstein file drop
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly moved from Royal Lodge in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
- Sources indicate he is temporarily residing on the estate while his permanent property undergoes renovations.
- The move follows previous announcements that he would leave Royal Lodge after revelations concerning his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the stripping of his royal titles.
- He is expected to eventually live at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, with his permanent base now in Norfolk.
- Thames Valley Police are reviewing new claims regarding a young woman allegedly sent for a sexual encounter with him in the UK in 2010, following his appearance in recently released Epstein documents.
