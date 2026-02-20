Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be removed from line of succession
- The Government is considering legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession once police conclude their investigation.
- An Act of Parliament would be required for this change, along with the agreement of other countries sharing the UK monarch.
- The former prince is eighth in line to the throne despite having his Duke of York title - the highest rank in the British peerage - relinquished last October and the title of prince and the style of Royal Highness (HRH) removed in November as the Epstein scandal began to unfold.
- Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, held for 11 hours, and released under investigation.
- His arrest follows allegations made against him after the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
