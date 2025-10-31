Why there could be ‘more scandal to come out’ for Andrew
- King Charles has stripped Andrew of all remaining titles and will evict him from Royal Lodge.
- Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is set to move to alternative private accommodation on the Sandringham estate.
- The decision comes after sustained pressure regarding Andrew's ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and concerns over "serious lapses of judgement".
- Royal expert Andrew Lownie suggests that despite these actions, "many more disclosures" about Andrew's conduct are likely to emerge.
- The King's move, supported by the wider royal family, aims to address the ongoing embarrassment caused by the accusations.