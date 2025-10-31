Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why there could be ‘more scandal to come out’ for Andrew

Question Time audience bursts into applause as Andrew stripped of 'prince' title
  • King Charles has stripped Andrew of all remaining titles and will evict him from Royal Lodge.
  • Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is set to move to alternative private accommodation on the Sandringham estate.
  • The decision comes after sustained pressure regarding Andrew's ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and concerns over "serious lapses of judgement".
  • Royal expert Andrew Lownie suggests that despite these actions, "many more disclosures" about Andrew's conduct are likely to emerge.
  • The King's move, supported by the wider royal family, aims to address the ongoing embarrassment caused by the accusations.
