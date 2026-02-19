Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor loses prestigious award following arrest

Police commentator reveals how long Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be held by police
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has given back a royal Norwegian order that the former prince received almost four decades ago, Norway's palace confirmed on Thursday.
  • The Order of St. Olav, Norway's most prestigious peacetime award, recognises distinguished service by its recipients, and was bestowed on then-Prince Andrew in 1988.
  • "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has chosen to return his order," a palace spokesperson in Oslo said.
  • The King’s brother has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations that he shared sensitive information with Epstein as a trade envoy.
  • Police are conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk as part of the ongoing investigation.
