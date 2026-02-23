Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andrew ‘used public money to pay for massages’, former civil servants claim

King's dignity will shine through on US tour after Andrew arrest, says Geordie Greig
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly charged taxpayers for massages and excessive travel costs during his time as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011.
  • The BBC reported that a former civil servant initially refused to pay for 'massage services' but was overruled by more senior staff.
  • Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing in his links with Jeffrey Epstein and rejected allegations of personal gain from his trade envoy role.
  • These reports come as the royal family faces a crisis following his arrest, with MP Tom Tugendhat calling for a treason investigation over alleged leaks to Epstein.
  • Police searches are ongoing at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, Royal Lodge, and royal sources indicate King Charles would not prevent legislation to stop him from ascending to the throne.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in