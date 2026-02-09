Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andrew ‘sent confidential reports’ to convicted sex offender Epstein

Expert reveals reason why royal family want to keep Andrew off the witness stand
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly shared confidential government reports with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to emails released by the US Department of Justice.
  • The emails indicate that Andrew forwarded reports from his official trade envoy visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam in late 2010.
  • He also reportedly included Epstein in a confidential brief regarding investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on Christmas Eve 2010.
  • These communications occurred after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, despite Andrew's previous claims of cutting contact in December 2010.
  • The revelations highlight a potential breach of confidentiality, as official guidance states trade envoys are bound by secrecy, including under the Official Secrets Acts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in