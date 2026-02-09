Police examining new claim that Andrew ‘gave confidential reports to Epstein’
- Thames Valley Police are currently assessing allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential government reports with Jeffrey Epstein.
- Emails released by the US Department of Justice appear to show Andrew forwarding reports from his role as the UK's trade envoy.
- These reports included details of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore, made in late 2010.
- Further allegations suggest Andrew also shared a confidential brief on investment opportunities in Afghanistan's Helmand Province with Epstein on Christmas Eve 2010.
- The claims were reported to the police by Graham Smith of the anti-monarchy group Republic, who suspects misconduct in public office and a breach of official secrets.
