New photos from Epstein files appear to show Andrew on floor with woman

A photograph appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman (US Department of Justice/PA) (PA Media)
  • Newly released files from the US Department of Justice include photos appearing to show Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman.
  • Documents reveal Andrew invited paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein for dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2010, two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.
  • Screenshots show Andrew agreeing to meet a 26-year-old 'beautiful' Russian woman for dinner, arranged by Epstein in August 2010.
  • Emails from 2002 show Ghislaine Maxwell discussing Andrew choosing to spend time with his ex-wife Sarah and their children instead of visiting 'the Island' where there would be 'five stunning red heads'.
  • Another email indicates Epstein was invited to Andrew's 50th birthday party at St James's Palace in 2010, though he declined the invitation.
