Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested at his Sandringham home
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
- The arrest follows allegations made against him after the release of millions of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Allegations include a woman being trafficked to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew and claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy.
- The arrest occurred on his 66th birthday, with police reportedly seen at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, and searches are being carried out in Berkshire and Norfolk.
- Thames Valley Police confirmed an investigation has been opened, emphasising the need to protect its integrity and objectivity.
