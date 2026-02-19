Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested at his Sandringham home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (AP)
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
  • The arrest follows allegations made against him after the release of millions of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Allegations include a woman being trafficked to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew and claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy.
  • The arrest occurred on his 66th birthday, with police reportedly seen at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, and searches are being carried out in Berkshire and Norfolk.
  • Thames Valley Police confirmed an investigation has been opened, emphasising the need to protect its integrity and objectivity.
