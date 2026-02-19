Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new Wood Farm home where he was arrested by police

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taken into custody amid Epstein allegations
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office at his Wood Farm home on Thursday morning.
  • Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle earlier than expected last month, relocating to the cottage on the King's Sandringham estate.
  • The move resolved a long-standing dispute with King Charles III regarding his residence at Royal Lodge, with pressure mounting over the favourable terms of his lease.
  • Andrew is staying temporarily at Wood Farm, which is in in Wolferton, with a permanent move to Marsh Farm anticipated by early April.
  • The arrest occurred on his 66th birthday, with police reportedly seen at Wood Farm, and searches are being carried out in Berkshire and Norfolk.
