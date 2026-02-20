Police searches at Andrew’s Royal Lodge to continue for days
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation on Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
- He was held for approximately 11 hours at Aylsham police station in Norfolk before his release.
- Thames Valley Police confirmed that searches at Royal Lodge, linked to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, will continue until Monday.
- The investigation concerns allegations that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
- These claims originated from a new set of emails released as part of the US Department of Justice's Epstein files.
