Police searches at Andrew’s Royal Lodge to continue for days

Police continue searches after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor released from custody
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation on Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
  • He was held for approximately 11 hours at Aylsham police station in Norfolk before his release.
  • Thames Valley Police confirmed that searches at Royal Lodge, linked to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, will continue until Monday.
  • The investigation concerns allegations that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
  • These claims originated from a new set of emails released as part of the US Department of Justice's Epstein files.
